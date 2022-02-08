FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 964,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

