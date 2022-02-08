Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.120-$9.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.94 billion-$31.94 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

