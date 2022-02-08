Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,838 shares of company stock valued at $157,999 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

