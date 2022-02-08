FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.91 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.32.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

