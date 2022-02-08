FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

