FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Clarivate stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $298,280,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,309,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.