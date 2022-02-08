FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

