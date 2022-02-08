FY2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.18 on Monday. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.80.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

