Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 38,400 Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,557,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,639,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

FRON opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.