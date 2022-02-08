Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. EVgo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.79.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

