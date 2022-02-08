Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,650,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,090,000 after buying an additional 863,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 682.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after buying an additional 124,260 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $84.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

