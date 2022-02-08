Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBC opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

