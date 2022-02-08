Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

