Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 335,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Several analysts recently commented on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.