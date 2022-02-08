GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking prudent efforts to fast-track growth, particularly in the digital arena. It has been appointing executives with significant experience in e-commerce and technology. The company has been increasing product catalog across consumer electronics, PC gaming, collectibles, toys and other categories. It is also exploring emerging opportunities in blockchain, non-fungible tokens, and Web 3.0 gaming. No doubt, GameStop has been encountering stiff competition as well as increasing consumers’ preference for downloading video game content. We note that software sales fell slightly in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, adjusted SG&A expenses rose 17.2% due to costs associated with transformation efforts undertaken to evolve into a technology company.”

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GME. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

GME traded up $8.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 91,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $348.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.