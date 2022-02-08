Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.740-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Gartner also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $6.74 EPS.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.66. 917,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,250. Gartner has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.