Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GTES opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

