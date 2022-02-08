GateToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.35 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $536.74 million and $10.35 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $6.86 or 0.00015518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00041658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00105412 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,188,400 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

