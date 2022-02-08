Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Shares of GNSS opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 million, a P/E ratio of 188.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
About Genasys
Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
