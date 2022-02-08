Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.36 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $24,909.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00105436 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

