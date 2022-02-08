Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,889 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $57,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after buying an additional 642,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after buying an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

