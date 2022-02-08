Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.52 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,721,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,109 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $55,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

