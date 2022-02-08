Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,951 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $56,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trupanion by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Trupanion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trupanion by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock worth $7,141,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

