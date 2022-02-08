Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 682,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

