Gitcoin (GTC) Reaches Market Cap of $121.83 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $121.83 million and $19.62 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.58 or 0.00019459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

