GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 286.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

