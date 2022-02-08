Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSAAU. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:SSAAU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 18,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

