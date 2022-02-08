Glazer Capital LLC Has $12.99 Million Holdings in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 538,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 9.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNACU remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

