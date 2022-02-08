Glencore plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,855.50.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.06 on Monday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

