Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Stake Boosted by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter.
ALTY opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.
