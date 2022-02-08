Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,647,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.