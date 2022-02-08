Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Globant were worth $62,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 7.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $191.92 and a one year high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.