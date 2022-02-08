Gobi Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,974 shares during the period. AppFolio makes up about 0.9% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gobi Capital LLC owned approximately 0.86% of AppFolio worth $35,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 374.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 68,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,237. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,940.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

