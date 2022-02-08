Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.65 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480,862 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Post by 547.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

