Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,423,990. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

