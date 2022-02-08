Golos Blockchain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $468.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $588,407.41 and $468.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golos Blockchain Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 284,703,183 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

