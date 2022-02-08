Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $145.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,237 shares of company stock worth $12,842,969 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $94.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.