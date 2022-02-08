Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 277.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

