Graham (NYSE:GHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

GHM traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 16,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of -41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GHM shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

