Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 473 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 101,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,945. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.