Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($39.08) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.53) price target on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
ETR GLJ opened at €27.35 ($31.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00. Grenke has a 52-week low of €24.20 ($27.82) and a 52-week high of €40.25 ($46.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
See Also
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.