Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($39.08) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.53) price target on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Grenke alerts:

ETR GLJ opened at €27.35 ($31.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00. Grenke has a 52-week low of €24.20 ($27.82) and a 52-week high of €40.25 ($46.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.