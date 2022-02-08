Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,632 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

VO stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,658. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.10 and a 200 day moving average of $246.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

