Greytown Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.28. 674,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,709,729. The company has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day moving average is $160.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.