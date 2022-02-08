Greytown Advisors Inc. Makes New $508,000 Investment in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $1,732,000.
TBX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,312. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.
