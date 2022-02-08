Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,489 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.