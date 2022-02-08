Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $9.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.40. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $141.79 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

