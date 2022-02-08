Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.13. 6,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

