Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora to “Buy”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.
OMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
