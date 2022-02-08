Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora to “Buy”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 65.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

