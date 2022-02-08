GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 5,992 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

