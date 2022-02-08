GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ANIP opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $562.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.23.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

